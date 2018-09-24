Mathnasium Learning Centers
About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

5120 W. Goldleaf Cir., #400
Los Angeles, CA 90056

CEO

Peter Markovitz

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$112,750 - $149,110

Net-worth Requirement

$149,110

Liquid Cash Requirement

$112,750

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,000 - $49,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%+

Ad Royalty Fee

2%+

Financing Options

Mathnasium Learning Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

25% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

37 hours

Classroom Training:

88 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5 - 15

Mathnasium Learning Centers is ranked #28 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
As a consultant to public and private schools, Larry Martinek saw first-hand the struggles that many students had with mathematics instruction. He spent three decades developing methods and materials to help give grade-school children a better foundation in math. His curriculum became the basis of the first Mathnasium Learning Center, opened by Peter Markovitz and David Ullendorff in Westwood, California, in 2002. The company began expanding a year later and now has locations across North and South America, Europe and Asia.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $112,750 High - $149,110
Units
+7.4%+59 UNITS (1 Year) +50.3%+285 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
