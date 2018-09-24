Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math tutoring
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
5120 W. Goldleaf Cir., #400
Los Angeles, CA 90056
CEO
Peter Markovitz
Initial Investment ⓘ
$112,750 - $149,110
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$149,110
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$112,750
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,000 - $49,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%+
Ad Royalty Fee
2%+
Mathnasium Learning Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
37 hours
Classroom Training:
88 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 15