McDonald's is taking a fresh approach to affordable dining in 2025 with the launch of its new McValue Menu, which aims to give customers more flexibility when it comes to building their meals. Unlike standard value menus that offer fixed-price items, the McValue Menu introduces a mix-and-match system where customers can bundle their favorite entrees, sides and drinks at lower prices.

"When it comes to value, we know there's no one-size-fits-all. We've worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms," Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, said in a statement. "From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we're excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants."

The McValue Menu, created in partnership with actor John Cena, offers customers a choice of core items, including the iconic Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese and McChicken sandwiches. It also offers fries, nuggets, breakfast items and a variety of drink sizes.

The menu includes two offers designed to provide value and flexibility to customers. The first is the "Buy One, Add One for $1" deal, which allows customers to purchase one item and add a second select item for just $1 more, including breakfast items like the Sausage McMuffin and lunch items like the McChicken.

The second option is the $5 Meal Deal, featuring a choice between a McDouble or McChicken sandwich paired with small fries, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small soft drink, which McDonald's began offering last summer.

McDonald's is positioning the McValue Menu as a solution for price-conscious consumers who want more choices without sacrificing quality. This comes at a time when fast-food brands fiercely compete in the value space, with Taco Bell's Cravings Menu and Wendy's Biggie Bag offering similar low-cost meal bundles. McDonald's hopes to boost foot traffic and drive loyalty in a competitive market by allowing customers to personalize their meals while maintaining affordability.

The national rollout of the McValue Menu begins January 7, and McDonald's plans to promote it heavily through digital marketing and app-exclusive deals.

