Assisted living homes
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$96K - $512K
Units as of 2021
7 16.7% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Meraki Assisted Living

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Meraki Assisted Living LLC
Leadership
Scott Hemenway, Founder/CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
7 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
8100 Old Cedar Ave. S., #105
Bloomington, MN 55425

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Meraki Assisted Living franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$96,060 - $512,010
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$500+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$150+/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
55 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Security & Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
9
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
