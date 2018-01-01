Mobile Pet Imaging
Mobile CT-scan services for animals
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
12651 S. Dixie Hwy., #328
Miami, FL 33156
CEO
Dr. Pedro Armstrong
Initial Investment ⓘ
$554,870 - $624,570
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,900 - $34,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1.5%
Mobile Pet Imaging has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
23 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours