About
Founded

2000

Franchising Since

2000 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

3948 Ranchero Dr.
Ann Arbor, MI 48108

CEO

Mike Bidwell

Parent Company

Neighborly

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$117,500 - $149,100

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$59,900 - $59,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Mr. Handyman has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off minimum franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

2-3 days

Classroom Training:

34-41 hours

Mr. Handyman is ranked #494 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Mr. Handyman is part of the Service Brands International franchise system, which also includes Molly Maid and ProTect Painters. Franchising began in 2000, and franchisees offer handyman services, including insulation installation, bathroom repairs, carpentry, home maintenance, drywall service, deck repairs and more.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $117,500 High - $149,100
Units
+2.9%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +5.9%+12 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

