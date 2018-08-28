Mr. Handyman Int'l. LLC
Residential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
3948 Ranchero Dr.
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
CEO
Mike Bidwell
Parent Company
Dwyer Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$111,500 - $143,100
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$54,900 - $54,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Mr. Handyman Int'l. LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off minimum franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
2-3 days
Classroom Training:
34-41 hours