Omega Learning Center
Tutoring/private schools
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
5150 Stilesboro Rd., #410
Kennesaw, GA 30152
CEO
Kimberly Smith
Initial Investment ⓘ
$115,863 - $231,506
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,900 - $49,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Omega Learning Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
100 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3