About
Founded

2008

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

1001 Cross Timbers Rd., #1200
Flower Mound, TX 74028

CEO

Jesse James Levya

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$191,000 - $305,500

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000 - $500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$95,000 - $200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$22,500 - $22,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

4%

Financing Options

Outlaw FitCamp Fitness Studios has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

8 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $191,000 High - $305,500
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
