Partyflix
Inflatable movie screen rentals
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
870 N.E. 143 St.
North Miami, FL 33161
CEO
Kevin Ramos
Initial Investment ⓘ
$22,000 - $41,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$5,000 - $30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$4,000 - $26,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,000 - $5,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-7%
Partyflix offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3