Pizza Ranch
Pizza, chicken, salad bar, buffet
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
204 19th St. S.E.
Orange City, IA 51041
CEO
Adrie Groeneweg
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,032,000 - $2,774,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$273,000 - $501,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$273,000 - $501,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
At headquarters & in training restaurant
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
75 - 95
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin