Potatopia Franchise LLC
Potatoes, fries, potato chips, toppings
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
345 Hwy. 9 South, #235
Manalapan, NJ 07726
CEO
Allen Dikker
Initial Investment ⓘ
$194,625 - $482,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Potatopia Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours