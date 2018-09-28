Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Toasted sandwiches
Founded
1977
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 23rd Floor
Chicago, IL 60654
CEO
Alan Johnson
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$503,950 - $849,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 4%
Potbelly Sandwich Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
355 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours