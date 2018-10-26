Primp & Play
Family spa services and birthday parties
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
1233 Annin St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Parent Company
Primp and Play Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$106,623 - $157,316
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$37,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Primp & Play has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Additional Training:
Weekly calls
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10