Qdoba Mexican Eats
Mexican food
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
9330 Balboa Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
CEO
Keith Guibault
Initial Investment ⓘ
$936,226 - $2,282,609
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.25%
Qdoba Mexican Eats has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
178 hours
Classroom Training:
9 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15