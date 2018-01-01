Rent-A-Wreck
Used auto rentals and leasing
Founded
1970
Franchising Since
1977 (41 Years)
Corporate Address
13900 Laurel Lakes Ave., #100
Laurel, MD 20707
CEO
Jack Fitzgerald
Parent Company
Bundy American Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$159,105 - $459,607
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$34/car/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$8/car/mo.
Rent-A-Wreck offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Rent-A-Wreck has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Additional Training:
At counter classes, marketing seminar, and through newsletter
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2