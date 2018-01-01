San Francisco Sourdough Eatery Inc.
Sourdough sandwiches, salads, soups
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
2900 N. Government Wy., #220
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Initial Investment ⓘ
$150,400 - $293,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
7 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10