Schwietert's Cones & Candy
Candy and ice cream
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. 189
Cannon Beach, OR 97110
CEO
Jeff Schwietert
Initial Investment ⓘ
$564,500 - $888,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Schwietert's Cones & Candy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
4-6 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 15
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Washington