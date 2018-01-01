The Senior's Choice Inc.
Nonmedical home care
The Senior's Choice Inc.
Nonmedical home care
About
774 Mays Blvd., #10-297
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
774 Mays Blvd., #10-297
Incline Village, NV 89451
CEO
Steven Everhart
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$45,000 - $65,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $29,000
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Additional Training:
Regional training
Bio
The Senior's Choice is a nonmedical senior care franchise. The company offers personal care, companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, Alzheimer's care and supervision, and other services, to seniors and others in their homes to help them remain living independently.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $45,000 High - $65,000
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Eastern Europe, Western Europe
