StretchLab
Assisted stretching classes and related therapy services

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2017 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

17877 Von Karman Ave.
Irvine, CA 92614

CEO

Anthony Geisler

Parent Company

Xponential Fitness

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$169,275 - $248,125

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$60,000 - $60,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

StretchLab has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

2 hours

Classroom Training:

22 hours

Additional Training:

Manager and flexologist training

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $169,275 High - $248,125
Units
+800.0%+32 UNITS (1 Year) +1,100.0%+33 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

