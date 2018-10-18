Surface Specialists
Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1982 (36 Years)
Corporate Address
621 Stallings Rd., #B
Matthews, NC 28104
CEO
Dan Kaplan
Parent Company
Surface Specialists Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$43,200 - $56,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$36,000 - $36,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Surface Specialists offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
57-73 hours
Classroom Training:
23 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 1