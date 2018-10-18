Surface Specialists
Surface Specialists
About
Founded

1981

Franchising Since

1982 (36 Years)

Corporate Address

621 Stallings Rd., #B
Matthews, NC 28104

CEO

Dan Kaplan

Parent Company

Surface Specialists Systems Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$43,200 - $56,000

Net-worth Requirement

$75,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$36,000 - $36,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Surface Specialists offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

57-73 hours

Classroom Training:

23 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 1

Bio
Surface Specialists offers low-cost remodeling alternatives for bathrooms and kitchens. Franchisees help customers determine whether to repair, refinish, or replace existing fiberglass, acrylic, porcelain, steel, cast iron, cultured marble, and laminate surfaces. The company began franchising in 1982 and has franchises across the United States.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $43,200 High - $56,000
Units
+2.3%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +2.3%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 18th, 2018
