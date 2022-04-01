Sweet Red Peach

Dessert bakeries
Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$149K - $346K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About Sweet Red Peach

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
1035 South Prairie Ave. #2
Inglewood, CA 90301
Corporate Address: Sweet Red Peach

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sweet Red Peach franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$27,500
Initial Investment
$148,950 - $345,500
Net Worth Requirement
$27,500
Cash Requirement
$27,500
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sweet Red Peach has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
200
Classroom Training
40
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sweet Red Peach landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Sweet Red Peach.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Mexican food
Ranked #268
Request Info

Entrepreneur's Source, The

Franchise/business coaching and development
Ranked #316
Request Info

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Bundt cakes and gifts
Ranked #19
Learn More

Totally Nutz

Cinnamon-glazed almonds, pecans, and cashews
Ranked #357
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise 500

So You Want to Open a Restaurant?

How franchising can make your restauranteur dream a reality.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

Busting Franchising Myths and Choosing the Right Opportunity

Lessons on franchising's past, present, and future.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

Building Your Franchise Community

Tips on building a strong, centralized brand.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

5 Strategies for Avoiding the Common Mistakes Franchise Businesses Make

Besides being well-capitalized with sufficient cash reserves, there are five key elements for success that new businesses -- especially franchises -- should keep in mind. These positives could become pitfalls if they are not executed thoroughly.

Ray Titus

Ray Titus

Franchise 500

Why Franchising Depends on Systems

The magic behind what makes a franchise a franchise.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

What You Need to Know About the FAST Act Legislation

A pressing issue is heating up in the franchising industry.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing