Taco John's Int'l. Inc.
Mexican food
Founded
1969
Franchising Since
1969 (49 Years)
Corporate Address
808 W. 20th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
CEO
Jim Creel
Initial Investment ⓘ
$942,000 - $1,388,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000 - $500,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $500,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Taco John's Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
148 hours
Classroom Training:
22 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30 - 45