TapSnap
Digital photo booths
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
102-930 W. 1st St.
North Vancouver, BC V7P 3N4
CEO
Scott McInnes
Initial Investment ⓘ
$56,284 - $77,384
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$17,500 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
TapSnap has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
25.5 hours