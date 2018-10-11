Walls of Books
Used and new books and educational products
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
660 Peavy Rd.
Byron, GA 31008
CEO
Shane Gottwals
Parent Company
Gottwals Books
Initial Investment ⓘ
$77,900 - $170,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$16,000 - $16,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
36 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2