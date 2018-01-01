We're Rolling Pretzel Co.
Soft pretzels, lemonade, frozen drinks
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
2500 W. State St.
Alliance, OH 44601
CEO
Kevin Krabill
Initial Investment ⓘ
$91,000 - $223,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
We're Rolling Pretzel Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
7 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8