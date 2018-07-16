Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
Sandwiches
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
1412 Main St., #2000
Dallas, TX 75202
CEO
Jeff Sinelli
Initial Investment ⓘ
$203,000 - $495,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $1,500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40-160 hours
Classroom Training:
37 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 10