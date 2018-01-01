Z Med Clinic
Outpatient medical services
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
8725 N.W. 18th Terrace, #306
Doral, FL 33172
CEO
Vincent Zayas, M.D.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$112,550 - $354,700
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Z Med Clinic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
62.5 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2