The Zoo Health Club
Fitness centers
The Zoo Health Club
Fitness centers
About
2455 E. Sunrise Blvd., #1204
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
2455 E. Sunrise Blvd., #1204
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
CEO
Andrew Barnet
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$71,149 - $415,499
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$14,999 - $14,999
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$299/mo.
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Classroom Training:
3 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $71,149 High - $415,499
Units
+4.8%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +4.8%+1 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
