Zounds Hearing
Hearing aids
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
9365 S. McKemy St., #105
Tempe, AZ 85284
CEO
Kyle Kennedy
Initial Investment ⓘ
$144,200 - $214,450
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$144,000 - $214,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Zounds Hearing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2