A simple five-question filter to help entrepreneurs decide which opportunities to pursue by staying true to their mission, strengths and vision for sustainable, meaningful growth.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When I first started out, I said yes to everything.

That's what most entrepreneurs do. You're in build mode, and you don't want to miss an opportunity, so you keep stacking your calendar and pushing forward. But at some point, all that saying yes becomes a liability.

For me, it showed up in the form of distractions. I was spending time on things that didn't align with our strengths, didn't serve our customers, and, if I'm honest, didn't energize me or my team. I knew I needed a filter to evaluate the flood of opportunities that came our way.

So I built one.

Today, before we say yes to anything new, whether it's a product, a partnership or a big initiative, we run it through five simple but powerful questions. These questions keep us focused on what we do best, what we care about, and where we're going next.

If you're growing fast or feeling stretched thin, this filter might help you, too.

Related: The 6 Questions I Ask Before I Say 'Yes' to Anything

1. What impact does this have on our growth?

This is where I start. Growth has to be part of the outcome, but not just revenue growth. It could mean increasing market share, expanding into a strategic niche, building our portfolio or even improving our internal skillset. But it has to move the business forward in a meaningful way.

I've learned to look beyond the obvious. Sometimes, a new opportunity creates a door into a customer segment that wasn't accessible before. That initial entry point might not be your biggest revenue driver, but it can position you to offer more impactful solutions down the line.

That's what I call high-leverage growth: something that generates momentum, not just motion.

2. Does it align with our unique ability?

Our team has a specific strength: bringing farmer-invented, field-tested products to market using a distinctive blend of marketing and sales strategy. We don't just distribute tools — we tell their story, build trust and get them in front of the right people.

When we stay in that lane, we win.

But I've stepped outside that lane before. I once took on a project simply because I liked the person behind it. Their product wasn't all that different from what was already on the market, and it didn't play to our strengths. We eventually had to walk away from it, and in hindsight, we never should have said yes.

Every founder needs to know what they're really, really good at. And once you've defined it, you've got to guard it.

Related: Answer These 7 Questions Before Starting Your Side Business

3. Does it reflect our mission and values?

At Thunderstruck, our mission is clear: we connect farmers with innovative products that solve real-world problems. That word, innovative, is a dealbreaker. If a product isn't different or better, if it doesn't solve something in a smarter way, it's not a fit for us.

We don't need a checklist to sniff out misalignment. We know our values, things like integrity, respect and long-term thinking. If we're evaluating a potential partner or opportunity and something feels off, we trust that instinct.

As a founder, the minute you start making decisions that don't line up with who you are or why you started, the whole foundation starts to crack. You lose clarity. Your team feels it. And eventually, so does your customer.

4. Does success mean more freedom or less?

A lot of entrepreneurs chase growth at all costs, only to realize later that they've built themselves a cage.

Years ago, I found myself in that spot. I was pouring time, energy and resources into a technically successful venture, but it left me with zero flexibility. I was running two businesses at once and had no space to breathe. That experience taught me a critical truth: if an opportunity doesn't create more freedom, it's not real growth.

These days, I only say yes to things that give our team more room to move, not more weight to carry.

Related: Every Successful Business Has Bad Reviews — Even Mine. Here's How I Tackle Negative Feedback.

5. Is it going to be fun?

Most entrepreneurs don't think about fun when they're evaluating a new opportunity. They think about growth, scale and execution. But if the work doesn't energize you or your team, that momentum won't last.

Fun doesn't mean it has to be easy. It means the challenge feels worth it. It means your people are leaning in, not checking out. You can feel the difference when something clicks. The team is engaged. Ideas are flowing. There's energy in the room.

And you can feel it when that spark isn't there. The room is quiet. Progress slows. Nobody's excited to pick it up again.

I've been on both sides. When we take on something that excites us, we perform better. Sales get sharper. Marketing gets more creative. The whole company runs stronger.

Founders often overlook joy because it doesn't show up on a spreadsheet. But if you plan to grow something meaningful, it has to be sustainable. Joy is what keeps the engine running. Ignore it, and everything slows down. Prioritize it, and everything moves faster.

At the end of the day, opportunity isn't the hard part. The world's full of shiny pitches, good ideas and people who want your time.

The hard part is knowing what's yours to chase and what's just noise.

That's what this filter does. It clears the static. It keeps your team focused, your values intact and your growth sustainable. Because in the end, it's not about how much you can take on. It's about becoming the kind of leader who knows what truly deserves your time.