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Key Takeaways Get clear on your core search terms, optimize your core pages first, and write content that answers real questions.

Pay attention to local SEO, keep your website technically healthy, build credibility through backlinks, and track success metrics.

If you’re a small business owner, SEO probably either feels like a mysterious and technical world or a task that perpetually stays at the bottom of your to-do list.

Meanwhile, you’re spending money on ads, posting on social, networking like crazy and wondering why more of your leads aren’t just finding you.

SEO is about making it easy for the right people to find you when they’re already searching for what you offer.

Let’s break it down in plain English and talk about what actually matters for a small business.

What SEO actually is

SEO stands for search engine optimization. In practice, it means structuring your website and content so search engines like Google understand who you help, what you do and why you’re credible.

When someone searches a keyword, Google scans millions of pages and tries to serve the most relevant, helpful results. Your job is to make it obvious that your business is one of those relevant results.

If you’re considering where to start with your SEO journey, there are a few basic steps I’d recommend you start with.

Step 1: Get clear on your core search terms

Before you write anything, get clear on the phrases your ideal client would type into Google.

Think in specific terms, like “profit strategy consultant for 7-figure service businesses” or “personal injury lawyer in New Jersey.”

These searches may show up in a variety of different forms or phrasings.

Service-based searches are straightforward, for example, “Bookkeeping for real estate investors.”

Problem-based searches can sound like, “How to fix cash flow in my small business.”

Location-based searches matter if you serve a geographic market, for example, “Marketing agency in Austin.”

You can use free tools like Google’s autocomplete, “People also ask” or Google Search Console if you already have traffic. Even typing a phrase into Google and seeing what auto-populates gives you insight into demand.

Step 2: Optimize your core pages first

Start by optimizing what you already have. Make sure you have a clear homepage, a dedicated page for each core service, a clear “about” page and a contact page.

Each core service page should include a clear headline using the phrase someone would search, a description of who it’s for, the specific outcomes, including case studies and a call to action.

Search engines scan headings, structure and clarity. If your headline is “Elevate Your Business Today,” that won’t get you ranking. If your headline is “Business Attorney for 7-Figure Service Businesses,” that’s clear.

Step 3: Write content that answers real questions

Blogging is your biggest tool for this. The goal of blogging is to answer questions your potential clients are already asking.

If you’re a small business CPA, topics might include how to pay yourself as an S-Corp or what counts as a business expense.

Each article should focus on one core topic and naturally include related phrases.

A strong article clearly defines the topic, explains why it matters, provides educational information and connects back to your services. One well-written, specific article in this format can generate traffic for years.

Step 4: Pay attention to local SEO

If you serve a specific city or region, this matters a lot.

First, claim and optimize your Google Business Profile. Make sure your business name, address and phone number are consistent everywhere, your services are clearly listed, and you have real reviews.

If you’re in Austin and someone searches “small business consultant near me,” Google heavily prioritizes local relevance.

Location pages can also help. For example, “Bookkeeping Services in Miami for Real Estate Investors” could be a good option if you fit that.

Step 5: Keep your website technically healthy

Make sure your site loads quickly and works on mobile. Monitor for any broken links and make sure pages have clear titles and meta descriptions.

Most modern platforms like Squarespace, Shopify and WordPress make this manageable, so it’s worth doing a basic audit.

Slow, clunky websites hurt conversions anyway, so SEO aside, these improvements are just good business.

Step 6: Build credibility through backlinks

Backlinks are when other websites link to yours. Google sees this as a vote of confidence.

Focus on posting guest articles on relevant sites, being featured in local publications, partnerships and collaborations.

If you speak at an event, ask for a link. If you’re featured in an article, make sure they link to your site. Over time, this builds authority.

Step 7: Track it!

If you’re going to invest time into SEO, measure it.

At minimum, track your organic traffic, leads from organic search and resulting revenue from those leads.

If organic traffic increases but leads don’t, you might be ranking for the wrong terms. If leads increase but the close rate is low, your messaging may be misaligned.

SEO is not a quick win, but it does create compounding leverage.

Ads stop the second you stop paying, but a strong, well-optimized website that clearly answers real questions becomes an asset. It works while you’re sleeping and lowers your customer acquisition cost over time.

So, now it’s your turn — start on this framework and see how it impacts your business. If you’re serious about growth, SEO isn’t optional.