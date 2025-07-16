A BJ's Membership Can Help Entrepreneurs Save Time and Money

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the costs of goods in flux, business owners across industries are keeping a close watch on expenses. A BJ's membership lets you save both money and time. And right now, you can secure a one-year membership with BJ's Easy Renewal for just $15 (reg. $60) through August 31.

Cut back on errands and grocery bills with a 1-year BJ's membership

Busy entrepreneurs realize how valuable their time can be, and BJ's takes your free time seriously. Not only does BJ's save you time with their bulk buying options, allowing you to cut back on your shopping trips as you save money, but they also offer online shopping and curbside pickup to help you shop smarter.

The wide range of products on BJ's aisles makes it easy to score all your household essentials in one spot — from food to toilet paper to furniture. You'll also find gas stations at 175 locations, so you can fill up your tank on the way home. With 244 clubs in the eastern United States, it's easy to find a convenient location.

You can save up to 25% on your weekly groceries, with access to top brands. BJ's also accepts manufacturer's coupons, which you can combine with BJ's coupons for extra savings. There are also member-exclusive discounts available, and extra perks in other departments like Optical, the Tire Center, and Travel.

Join more than 7 million members taking advantage of savings with a BJ's membership.

Secure your own 1-year The Club Card Membership with BJ's Easy Renewal for only $15 (reg. $60) right here through August 31.

StackSocial prices subject to change.