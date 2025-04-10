Free Webinar | April 30: Maximize Your Marketing Impact on a Shoestring Budget Join Nilofer Vahora, CMO of amika, on April 30th for an exclusive session on leveraging cost-effective marketing strategies that deliver big results without breaking the bank. Register now!

By Entrepreneur Staff

Learn how to grow your brand with limited budget using proven strategies from beauty industry leader Nilofer Vahora.

In this action packed webinar you'll discover how small businesses and entrepreneurs can leverage cost-effective marketing strategies to achieve impressive results without massive spending. CMO Nilofer Vahora shares the exact techniques that helped brands like amika grow from 50 to 450+ influencers through smart resource allocation and strategic partnerships.

Register now and you'll learn:

  • Build a Powerful Influencer Community on a Budget: Discover how to identify and partner with nano and micro-influencers who deliver authentic engagement at a fraction of the cost of celebrity endorsements.

  • Create Engaging, Conversion-Driven Content: Learn how to leverage trends while maintaining brand authenticity, and discover techniques for fostering community engagement through strategic comment responses.

  • Transform Your Physical Space into a Content Creation Hub: Convert your existing locations (office, store, salon) into powerful brand experience centers that attract creators and loyal customers.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn how to maximize your marketing impact without maximizing your budget!

About the Speaker:

Nilofer Vahora's expertise spans a diverse portfolio of beauty and fashion brands, with a special focus on digital-first strategies and consumer-centric growth. Most recently, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Milk Makeup, where her innovative brand-building initiatives helped the brand achieve global recognition as a clean beauty pioneer. Her leadership was instrumental in transforming Milk Makeup into a digital-first, cult-favorite brand, leveraging disruptive campaigns and a bold, creative marketing approach. Prior to her role at Milk Makeup, Vahora held senior leadership positions at Shiseido and Rebecca Minkoff, where she successfully launched category-defining products and implemented creative marketing strategies that elevated brand equity and expanded market share.

As CMO of amika, Vahora will oversee all marketing functions, with a focus on amplifying the brand's unique identity and connection with consumers. Her appointment reflects amika's commitment to bold, visionary leadership as the brand continues to grow its influence in the beauty industry.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

