Free Webinar | May 18: How To Build Sales Decks That Move Minds, Hearts and Money

AI tools can create sales decks quickly, but they typically fall short of sealing the deal because the story doesn’t move the audience.

This session is going to change that.

On May 18th at 2:00 PM ET, Greg Wester, Founder of Prezonate, and marketing expert Ravi Pimplaskar will teach you how to structure your pitch to grab your audience before you even ask for their business. They’ll walk through a simple, repeatable framework for building presentations that create tension, deliver clarity, spark emotion and drive action.

Plus, they’ll break down one of the most famous sales decks ever created and show where it works, where it falls short and how to make it better using the same principles.

If you’ve ever felt like your pitch “makes sense” but doesn’t land, this session will show you how to fix it.

What You’ll Walk Away With:

3 common pitfalls that doom sales decks, AI-generated presentations and storytelling strategies.

6 essential “Story Road Trip” stops every great sales deck must follow.

A step-by-step process to be relatable, resonant and create the urgency that leads to action.

About the Speakers:

Greg Wester is founder of Prezonate, a consultancy that helps leaders deliver presentations that move minds. A former rocket scientist, top industry analyst quoted in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, NBC Nightly News, and CNN, C-suite executive, and keynote speaker at over 50 global conferences, he has seen what moves rooms — and what loses them. He has spent his 30+ year career scientifically obsessed with a single pursuit: helping organizations build, defend, and deliver stories that move people to act.

Ravi Pimplaskar is obsessed with one idea: great stories move people, not just information. He has spent 20+ years in marketing, including being the first marketing hire at multiple startups, building narrative and demand from the ground up. In addition to his work in tech, Ravi is a live storyteller with Better Said Than Done, where he brings the same principles of emotional storytelling he uses at work to the stage.