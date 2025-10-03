How Entrepreneurs Can Spot Opportunities in Unlikely Places

Innovation comes from combining diverse experiences. Here are some key lessons my unconventional journey from mechanic to solar entrepreneur can teach you.

Key Takeaways Breakthrough ideas rarely follow a straightforward path. They often emerge from connecting unexpected skills and experiences.

If you’re looking to apply your skills and past knowledge to new frontiers, you should draw on your background, stay focused on the mission and curate expertise early.

Most founder stories begin with a business plan, a pitch deck or a stint in a Silicon Valley accelerator. Mine started in a garage, working as a mechanic before moving into large-scale solar construction. That unconventional path gave me a perspective I believe many entrepreneurs share: The best ideas rarely follow a straightforward path. They come from connecting unexpected skills and experiences. Whether you build in energy, finance or technology, the real opportunity lies in spotting links that others overlook.

As industries evolve, founders are increasingly asked to combine insights from different fields. The next breakthrough can come from anywhere. My story is one version of that pattern: years in construction, side ventures in cycling and crypto, as well as a growing conviction that blockchain and renewable energy could merge into something bigger. The important point is that these connections are available to anyone willing to look for them.

NFTs beyond the hype

For me, the clearest connection between seemingly separate paths came in the form of NFTs. They showed how a digital tool could unlock real-world solutions when applied differently.

For many, NFTs are shorthand for speculation and hype. They recall headlines of digital art selling for millions during a bubble, but at their core, NFTs are simply verifiable certificates of ownership. They are secure, transparent and impossible to counterfeit. Those qualities give them value far beyond collectibles.

Renewable energy is a prime example. Historically, solar infrastructure has been locked behind institutional walls. You needed significant capital, specialized contracts and relationships in a closed network. By linking NFTs to renewable projects, individuals could hold digital certificates that represent direct participation in the infrastructure powering their communities. Instead of being abstract shareholders in a utility, people could have verifiable claims tied to specific assets — be it a solar farm in Spain or a wind project in Japan.

This points to a broader principle for founders: Technologies often outgrow the reputations they start with. Something like NFTs, which were dismissed as frivolous in one context, can become transformative in another. The pattern is common. Artificial intelligence was once a niche academic field before becoming the backbone of entire industries. Cloud computing was once seen as insecure and unreliable, but today no modern business can operate without it. Hype cycles can distract, but they can also be early signals of where long-term value will emerge. Leaders must learn to separate noise from substance and recognize when a tool is finally ready for serious application.

Blockchain as an equalizer

Blockchain itself grew from speculation, but its biggest benefit lies in offering access. Traditional finance and infrastructure projects often operate like exclusive clubs, requiring large amounts of money, insider knowledge and legal support. Blockchain lowers these barriers. It makes processes transparent, allows direct participation and removes unnecessary intermediaries.

In renewable energy, that means individuals and small groups can help finance and accelerate the transition alongside corporations and governments. Participation is no longer limited to the few who already sit inside the system. That is the equalizing force blockchain brings — and it is the type of structural change founders should be looking for in their own industries.

Advice for founders

From my own journey, three lessons stand out for anyone looking to apply their expertise to new frontiers:

1. Draw on your background, however unconventional. Skills picked up in unrelated fields often prove essential later. Steve Jobs famously credited a college calligraphy class with shaping the typography of the Macintosh. In my case, running construction sites taught me how to manage risk, coordinate teams and solve problems under pressure — skills that proved invaluable when I later moved into blockchain. Founders often underestimate their own experience, but the truth is that most breakthroughs are not born from a blank slate. They are built on layers of past knowledge, applied in new ways.

2. Stay focused on the mission. Every industry has hype cycles, but blockchain is especially noisy. New tokens, fads and shortcuts appear daily. The temptation to chase quick wins is strong, but they rarely build lasting businesses. Innovation requires a clear mission and the patience to execute it. Founders who withstand the noise are those who anchor themselves to a long-term vision. That discipline not only creates stronger companies, but it also builds credibility with partners, regulators and investors who are looking for stability in a volatile field.

3. Curate expertise early. Great founders are not experts in everything; they are curators of expertise. To bring my project to life, I brought in specialists from day one. Identifying gaps early and filling them before they become roadblocks is essential. It saves time, prevents costly mistakes and accelerates execution. The best founders see themselves less as lone visionaries and more as architects — assembling the right team and letting them excel in their respective domains.

A future of shared ownership

If there’s one lesson worth emphasizing, it’s that unconventional paths are strengths. They provide unique perspectives and resilience when things get difficult. For entrepreneurs, the playbook is simple: Embrace where you came from, stay laser-focused on your mission and surround yourself with the right expertise.

Innovation comes from combining unexpected pieces, rethinking how industries fit together and building from the ground up. That is how blockchain and renewable energy can converge, and it is how founders in any sector can turn diverse experiences into lasting impact.