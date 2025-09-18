Lavazza is a good example of sports marketing because it serves authenticity and creativity to keep its brand in the game.

It's no secret that sports partnerships can be a powerful tool for brands. But the ones that actually move the needle go far beyond some courtside signage or animated logos on a broadcast.

The strongest collaborations are built on three pillars: authenticity, creativity and growth potential. Few examples illustrate this better than Lavazza's decade-long relationship with the US Open. For the Italian coffee company, the Open is as much a cultural stage as it is for the athletes competing.

1. Authenticity…

...isn't complicated. Authenticity comes down to synergy between the partners. In this case, both the US Open and Lavazza are in the business of excellence. The Open showcases the best tennis athletes in the world; Lavazza serves what it positions as the best coffee in the world.

By joining forces, Lavazza is trying to signal that it belongs in that same tier of prestige. The connection goes even deeper with ambassadors like ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, whose Italian roots and elite play make him a natural fit for the brand.

Both Lavazza and the US Open are centered around experience — whether it's savoring a perfectly crafted coffee or watching an intense rally. The Open draws both avid sports fans and casual visitors, thanks in large part to on-site activations that could easily fill a whole day even without the tennis.

"The US Open itself continues to resonate unlike any other event," says Daniele Foti, Marketing VP North America at Lavazza Group. "It is a cultural phenomenon that commands global attention."

Lavazza is one of the brands making the most of that opportunity. During the event, fans could immerse themselves in Italian coffee culture across the grounds, enjoying classics and signature drinks, such as the fan-favorite Espresso Martini. Which brings us to…

2. Creativity

In brand partnerships, creativity is about turning a sponsorship into a story. Over the past decade, Lavazza has reimagined its presence at the US Open, evolving from a simple coffee stand into a full cultural experience.

While guests are sipping espresso, they're also spinning 3D prize wheels with Lavazza's animated spokesrobot Luigi, sending postcards from the tournament and collecting custom selfie keepsakes.

This year, Lavazza pushed the boundaries even further, literally. In collaboration with Casa Magazine, they took the partnership beyond stadium walls with a two-day takeover at Casa Magazine on August 20–21, bringing the energy of Flushing Meadows into the streets of New York.

Visitors enjoyed complimentary coffee, latte art featuring both the Lavazza and US Open logos, and immersive photo moments that brought the brand's "La Dolce Vita" identity to life.

But they didn't just serve coffee. They blended sport, culture and creativity. The brand turned a simple cup into a shared experience — one that captures the same balance of precision and artistry you see in a perfect tennis match, while also celebrating the craft and ritual of brewing.

3. Growth potential…

...is something the Lavazza–US Open collaboration has that in spades. Over the past decade, the partnership has evolved in step with the tournament's cultural impact — growing from its early days with a rising Jannik Sinner to today, where he stands as the world's No. 1 player.

"Our partnership with Jannik Sinner, one of the sport's brightest stars, reinforces that connection and further anchors Lavazza at the heart of the game," said Foti. "That is exactly where Lavazza belongs: present, relevant, and closely connected to consumers today and for years to come."