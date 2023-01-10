How to Find Employees on Short Notice

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finding employees on short notice can be challenging, especially if you have a pressing need for staffing and a limited time frame to work with. However, with the right strategies in place, it's possible to find reliable and qualified candidates quickly.

Shutterstock

No matter why you need to make a quick hire, these tips can help your business find employees on short notice.

Use online job boards.

Many job boards allow you to post openings and receive applications within a brief time frame. Consider using popular job boards like ZipRecruiter to get the word out about your open position. ZipRecruiter simplifies the hiring process for businesses of all sizes from start to finish. The easy-to-use hiring platform uses AI matching technology to match your job posting with qualified candidates so you can keep your projects moving.

Utilize your network.

Reach out to your professional network and ask if they know anyone who might be interested in the position. This can be a quick and effective way to find candidates, especially if you have a strong network in your industry. Consider employee referral programs by offering incentives to current employees for referring friends and acquaintances for open positions.

Hire temp agencies.

Temp agencies can be a great resource for finding employees on short notice. They often have a pool of pre-screened candidates available to start work immediately. While these services can cost more than job boards like ZipRecruiter, they can lead to quality hires for companies with bigger budgets.

Have a competitive offer.

Consider offering incentives such as a signing bonus, extra vacation time or higher salary to attract top candidates to your open position. This can be especially effective if you are in a competitive hiring market.

Stay open-minded.

Be flexible in your hiring criteria. Consider candidates who may not have the exact skillset you're looking for but have the potential to learn and grow with your company. Being realistic and keeping an open mind in your job search can lead to quality hires that may surprise you.

By following these tips, you can find employees on short notice and get your company back on track. Remember to be proactive and stay focused on your hiring goals, and you'll be able to find suitable candidates for your open positions.