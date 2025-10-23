Key Takeaways Substack writers collectively have over five million paid subscriptions.

Co-founder Hamish McKenzie says Substack only succeeds when its writers succeed, and that it gives creators ownership not offered on other platforms.

Casey Lewis, writer of the After School newsletter, built a following of 80,000 readers through a strategic mix of paid and free content.

As you may have noticed from seemingly daily “this person you know just joined Substack” notifications, the writing platform that launched in October of 2017 has become the go-to place for writers and thinkers to share (and monetize) their thoughts. Today, there are more than 5 million paid subscriptions to writers and creators on Substack.

On this episode of How Success Happens, co-founder Hamish McKenzie discussed Substack’s origin story and rapid expansion, and dove deep into the platform’s mission to empower writers, offer an alternative to legacy media and create a healthier online community. (Healthy online community? That’s madness!)

And then later on the show, top Substack writer Casey Lewis, whose youth culture newsletter After School has over 80,000 subscribers, came on to share her best practices for growth on the platform (including a daily word output that rivals Stephen King).

Watch our entire conversation above or listen here. And check out three tips from McKenzie and Lewis to inspire and ignite your own Substack success.

Three Key Insights From Hamish McKenzie

The Garden Model of Media

McKenzie explains how Substack aims to move away from chaotic, attention-driven social media to build a “garden” model where power is distributed and nuanced conversation thrives: “Anyone can have a voice, but they also can get economic power. And that way the power can be distributed instead of hoarded, instead of centralized.”

Takeaway: Actively seek platforms and environments that reward honest dialogue and distribute influence fairly.

Lessons in Ambition from Tesla

Reflecting on his time working with Elon Musk, McKenzie stresses the value of conviction and resilience: “It’s okay to be wildly ambitious and back yourself when you try to do big things…don’t let your fear of failure dictate what you’re actually doing.” He saw firsthand how planning for success — and getting creative in adversity — drives progress.

Takeaway: Embrace big ambition and learn from setbacks.

Real Ownership for Creators

Substack gives creators autonomy and the ability to own their content and subscriber relationships: “Creators have exit rights from Substack. They can take their content and their subscriber relationships with them anytime they want.” This principle means Substack succeeds only if its writers succeed.

Takeaway: Build your business on systems that allow users to win.

Three Key Insights From Casey Lewis

Find Your Niche and Be Consistent

Lewis credits her focus on youth trends as a way to consistently create content, which has driven growth of her 80,000-plus readership: “I have this pretty stringent format that I stick to,” she says, “and that allows me to do a daily newsletter.” She stresses that new writers should “set yourself up for success. Don’t commit to anything that you can’t uphold.” Lewis puts out four free postings and one longer one per week. “I don’t think that cadence is right for everyone. It’s probably too much content for people to consume, but it’s right for my brain to process.”

Takeaway: Identify a clear area of focus and show up reliably to build a loyal audience.

Experiment with Platforms for Marketing

Lewis has tried leveraging other social media platforms to gain new readers, but hasn’t had much traction. Except when it comes to TikTok. “TikTok has been a very interesting unlock in terms of getting subscribers.” She notes that it isn’t about basically reciting what she’s written (“That really doesn’t work.”), but rather when she approaches as if to say, “I’ve got to talk to someone about this! That’s where I do see a lot of conversion to Substack.”

Takeaway: Don’t be afraid to experiment with new platforms and formats — meet your audience where they are.

Create Healthy Detachment

To find a good balance of work and unplugging, Lewis dives into physical activity: “I’m a big runner. I also walk my dog that needs a lot of walking…and both of those things really help because they get me to stop scrolling.”

Takeaway: Establish routines that help you mentally unplug and recharge, so you can return to your work with fresh energy.

