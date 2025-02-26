Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As entrepreneurs, we all want to surround ourselves with high-performing contributors throughout our organizations – those people who move the ball forward beyond any expectations set for the role. You know, the superstars.

Identifying those gems, or even diamonds in the rough, during the hiring process can be challenging. It is inherently difficult to gauge a job candidate's drive and determination. Individuals are often prone to positioning themselves as go-getters even when a little scrutiny of their history might suggest otherwise.

The key to building a high-performance team starts with implementing effective methods for assessing job candidate's technical skills, drive, engagement and commitment to excellence. Then, cultivate a culture of peak performance throughout the organization.

The importance of high-performance teams

It comes as no surprise that high-performance teams outperform those who are less productive or whose talents are less aligned with their jobs. While this difference might be chalked up as a negligible advantage, teams who perform at even a moderately better level than their counterparts have a profound effect on a business's competitive edge, employee retention and overall profitability.

The statistics speak for themselves. Virtually every organization should identify the peak-performance characteristics that drive its productivity, hire for those talents and create an environment that celebrates (and compensates) those qualities.

How to recognize high performers during the hiring process

Again, no crystal ball can accurately predict which job candidates are future top performers. Sure, an individual's resume undoubtedly lists impressive numbers and maybe an award or two, but each of these accolades is merely a data point in an often years-long employment history. Everyone is positioned to look like an all-star in their own resume. And those honors might not have been bestowed with the same level of distinction as they would in your business. The inherent challenge for you and your HR team is to look beyond the bullet points to assess a job candidate's high-performance potential accurately.

While trial periods and contract-to-hire agreements are common approaches to assess a job candidate's potential, these are costly engagements that can leave a business repeatedly starting back at square one. Ideally, you want to identify that star employee before they ever clock in for their first shift, get them acclimated, and then watch them run.

The following are a few strategies that can help you recognize potential top performers in your hiring process:

1. Pose problem-solving questions

A job candidate's resiliency and advanced ability to adapt are strong telltales of your company's future peak performers.

During interviews, ask candidates to share a challenge they have faced, how they overcame the obstacle, and the thought process involved in the solution. High performers usually demonstrate not only resilience but also a positive and effective approach to problem-solving.

2. Evaluate for cultural fit

Alignment with your company values is essential. Even historically high performers can often fall short when they lack a connection to your values and culture. When discussing the position, be honest and forthcoming about the environment in which your employees work. Ask questions about the candidate's values and the environments in which they perform best. Green flags to look for are examples of collaboration, adaptability and enthusiasm.

3. Assess communication skills and emotional intelligence

Job interviews are obviously great ways to witness how a job candidate expresses themselves and the vibes they exude. Consider group interviews in which there is a better opportunity for a multi-faceted, collaborative and dynamic conversation.

Try to avoid internal participants from reading standardized questions, as an organic conversation offers tremendous insight into a candidate's authentic communication skills. Keep an ear out for examples of self-awareness, empathy and self-regulation. These are all critical and coveted qualities of high performers.

4. Discuss long-term goals

We all know the standard, "Where do you want to be in five years?" Which is usually met by an equally ubiquitous statement: "I want to be working in a career in which I can contribute." Ugh. Instead, take the opportunity to peel back the layers of the job candidate's goals and dreams. What are their passions, and what gets them up in the morning?

Determine if there is alignment between those ambitions and the role for which you are considering them. You possess all kinds of background knowledge about the position and overall opportunity within your organization. It is really your job as the business leader or hiring manager to determine if a quid pro quo exists between their long-term goals and that of the organization. Then, be transparent about it.

5. Consider behavioral and talent assessments

Understanding a job candidate's communication and behavioral styles is invaluable when predicting their potential as a peak performer in your organization. Tools like TTI's Talent Insights Assessment demonstrate how an individual prefers to behave and communicate in both natural and adaptive settings, as well as what motivates them to perform or take action.

High performers tend to score well in areas related to leadership potential, adaptability and problem-solving skills. Reports may also include DISC, which quantifies behavioral styles and allows for easy comparison against top performers in the organization. Group reports can also be generated that analyze the dynamics within a specified department, leadership team or the entire company. Many businesses use assessments like these as a standard hiring tool.

Remember, peak performers are essential contributors to the profitability, innovation and long-term success of your business. So seek them out in the mailroom, the board room, and every position in between. Trust me, you will be a better business for it.