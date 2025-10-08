Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways AR packaging is a cost-effective, measurable and accessible way for small brands to win attention. It delivers far longer engagement than traditional ads and can be built with simple videos and graphics.

Food and beverage brands are especially well-suited to AR because short stories, recipes and rituals translate easily into quick, useful interactions at the shelf or in the kitchen.

Start small, measure and scale. Launch AR on a few products, track clear success metrics and update content regularly.

Entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry are in a good place right now. Seven billion smartphones are already in people’s hands, and every can or bottle already carries a small piece of “media space” — the package itself.

The global augmented-reality (AR) packaging market was estimated at about $354.9 million in 2024 with a projected 6.3% CAGR through 2030. In AR ad experiments, the average time people stay engaged is about 75 seconds, while traditional radio/TV often holds attention for roughly 2.5 seconds.

For small brands, the takeaway is clear: You have a low-cost, measurable, and accessible way to earn attention.

Why AR fits food and beverage so well

Food and drink are built on rituals and short stories. Quick scenes work here: from who grew the coffee to how to brew the perfect cup. Unlike complex 3D demos of hardware, F&B content is easy to explain in 20-60 seconds and works beautifully with simple assets: vertical video, clean infographics, short animation.

A shopper scans the label and gets something useful right at the shelf or later at the kitchen counter.

What does an AR label actually solve?

An AR label sparks interest in a new stock-keeping unit (SKU) with a short origin story, a tasting coupon or a vote for the next flavor. It reduces returns and negative feedback by showing clear “how to store,” “how to mix” and “what to avoid” as concise videos and cards.

It provides zero-party data with consent through a mini-survey, saving a recipe or signing up for updates — the customer shares only what they choose, and at the very least, you can later find your customers on social media and remind them about your product.

It speeds up repeat purchases with a “save to fridge” link, a quick path to reorder and timely replenishment reminders. And it makes sustainability visible by explaining materials, recycling and local drop-off points — all the details that never fit on a small label — so you can tell the full story of your environmental efforts clearly and at a human pace.

You can launch this with a small team and a modest budget

Content: Shoot 45-60 second vertical videos on a phone. Skip the glossy feel — prioritize good light and clear sound. Keep infographics large and concise. Use 3D only when it adds real value (for example, a step-by-step coffee setup or a friendly brand character that helps customers).

Tech basics: The QR is your entry point. Everything opens in the mobile browser, no apps. Handle language versions with simple text layers and subtitles.

Strategy: One product, one success metric (for example, sign-ups, fewer returns or more repeat purchases), one short scene. First, prove value for people and for the business, then scale.

Data ethics: Any polls or personalization must be opt-in and clearly explain the “why.” Provide value immediately: a recipe, a next-order promo or a storage checklist.

How do you know it’s working?

Track scans per 100 units sold (better yet, per 500 or 1,000 to smooth noise), time spent in the scene and completion rate, saves of recipes or cards, clicks on the reorder link or social buttons, coupon redemptions, repeat purchases and geography of scans. Watch which screens people love. The best part: You can adjust or add AR content without reprinting the QR code.

Avoid common missteps

Don’t build AR for every product at once — but testing only one can be misleading, too. A good start is 3-5 products across your main segments, so you learn the tools and help customers form the habit.

Deliver value immediately — coupon, recipe or tip — without a mini-movie. Aim for content people want to share. And update regularly with seasonal flavors, new pairings, fresh clips and holiday themes, all without changing the QR.

Why isn’t AR everywhere yet?

Both brands and buyers are still new to this channel, so initial interest can be low, and even when AR is used, the creative is often thin: Teams stop at the “wow” instead of tying the scene to a real path such as a sign-up, a saved recipe, a repeat order or a quick survey.

On top of that, the perceived cost barrier feels high, since many assume AR demands outside studios for 3D, animation and coding; in practice, though, modern and AI-assisted tools let small in-house teams create AR content themselves.

Why it’s worth starting now

Mass-market AR glasses are coming. As large tech companies race to build models comfortable enough for daily use, brands should prepare their teams, their products and their customers for this new layer. It could be two or three years — or sooner. Think about how fast AI adoption moved: Two years ago, many of us were just testing first prompts, and now, companies use dozens of AI tools and agents every day.

6 label ideas (ready to launch)

