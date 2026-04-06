Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Deals don’t stall because you lack security — they stall because buyers can’t quickly verify it.

A SOC 2 report is no longer a differentiator; clear, accessible proof of your security posture is.

The companies that win make due diligence easy, removing friction instead of adding meetings.

The fastest way to kill momentum in a B2B deal isn’t pricing or a missing feature. It’s that quiet status in your CRM that says “security questionnaire pending.” That’s where deals go to stall — sometimes indefinitely.

What’s changed over the past few years is subtle but important. Buyers don’t trust badges anymore. A SOC 2 report, for example, is an independent audit that verifies a company follows specific controls around how it handles customer data — things like who can access it, how it’s protected, and whether systems are reliable. For a long time, having that badge in your footer was enough to signal credibility. Now it’s just table stakes.

In 2026, the vendor risk landscape looks very different. New global standards and regulations — especially around securing supply chains — have pushed procurement teams into a much more active role. They’re no longer just negotiating contracts; they’re acting as a first line of defense against breaches that could originate from vendors.

The new bottleneck

At the same time, they’re overwhelmed. Large companies are reviewing hundreds of vendors a year. They don’t have the time, or frankly, the patience, to dig through scattered documentation or schedule multiple calls just to understand your security posture.

So when a deal slows down today, it’s rarely because your product is insecure. It’s because your proof of security is fragmented, overly technical, or hard to access. The bottleneck isn’t risk — it’s friction.

Modern buyers want to verify your risk profile quickly, often before they ever talk to your team. There’s a quiet “sanity check” that happens early in the process. Before sending over a 200-question spreadsheet, they spend 20–30 minutes trying to disqualify you.

The 30-minute buyer sanity check

They’re not doing a deep audit yet. They’re asking simple questions: Does this company actually care about security, or is it an afterthought? Where does my data go—who can access it, and where is it stored? And if something breaks, is there a clear plan for how they’ll respond?

If those answers aren’t easy to find — or worse, hidden behind a “Contact Sales” form—you’ve likely already introduced doubt. And doubt slows deals.

This is where many companies get it wrong. They treat security documentation as a compliance exercise instead of a communication tool. They produce the right artifacts, but they don’t package them in a way that helps a buyer make a decision.

Security isn’t the problem — your proof is

To unlock revenue, security has to be repositioned as a sales asset. Not in a gimmicky way, but in a practical one. You need a clear, structured way to present your security posture — what you do, how you do it, and what a customer can expect.

Think of it less like a folder of documents and more like a narrative. A centralized, accessible explanation of your approach to security.

At a minimum, that means having a public-facing overview written for business readers, not just engineers. It should clearly explain your compliance posture — whether that’s SOC 2 or ISO 27001 — and, more importantly, what’s actually covered. A common mistake is listing certifications without clarifying scope. Buyers want to know which systems and processes are included, not just that you passed an audit somewhere.

You also need to explain how you handle data across its lifecycle. How long do you retain it? How do you delete it when a customer leaves? Who has access internally, and under what controls? Concepts like “least privilege,” which simply means employees only get access to the data they absolutely need, should be stated plainly.

Encryption is another area where clarity matters. You don’t need to dive into cryptography, but you should explain that data is protected both “at rest” (when stored) and “in transit” (when moving between systems), and what standards you follow. In simple terms, encryption is the process of scrambling data so that only authorized parties can read it.

Beyond prevention, buyers want to understand the response. If there’s an incident, when will you notify them? How will you communicate? You don’t need to publish your full incident response playbook, but you do need to set expectations.

Transparency around your vendors matters too. If you rely on third parties — cloud providers like AWS or tools that process customer data — buyers want to know who they are. These are often called “sub-processors,” and keeping that list current and easy to find builds trust quickly.

The same goes for operational visibility. What do you monitor internally? What logs are available to customers? How do you report uptime and reliability? Even a simple status page can go a long way in reducing friction.

None of this requires exposing sensitive details. You’re not publishing network diagrams or firewall rules. You’re publishing policies, standards, and explanations. Saying “we host on AWS and encrypt data using industry standards” doesn’t create risk — it reduces uncertainty.

For more sensitive materials, like a full SOC 2 Type II report or penetration test results, it’s reasonable to gate access through a trust center or require a basic verification step. The goal isn’t total openness; it’s usable transparency.

What really speeds up the process is writing for the buyer. Engineers naturally optimize for accuracy. Sales teams optimize for persuasion. Security communication needs to balance both. It should be precise enough to be credible, but clear enough that someone in procurement — or even finance — can understand it without needing a call.

A security gut check

A helpful gut check is to think in terms of time. Can a buyer, on their own, find your sub-processor list in under a couple of minutes? Can they tell what your SOC 2 report actually covers? Can they quickly understand your data deletion policy and who to contact in the event of an issue?

If the answer is no, you’re not failing compliance — you’re creating drag.

The companies that are pulling ahead right now aren’t necessarily more secure. They’re easier to evaluate. They’ve recognized that in a crowded market, clarity is a differentiator.

They don’t make buyers chase information. They don’t hide critical details behind forms. They respect the reality that procurement teams are overloaded and design their security communication accordingly.

In 2026, the vendor who makes due diligence easy is the vendor who gets approved. And the vendor who gets approved is the one who gets the pilot — and ultimately wins the deal.

Security isn’t just about reducing risk anymore. It’s about reducing friction.