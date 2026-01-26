Free Webinar | February 24: How Founders Can Use AI to Work Less & Make More Money

Feeling overwhelmed isn’t a time-management problem — it’s a leverage problem. But understanding smart AI strategies can get you out of the weeds and back to focusing on the kind of work that actually helps your business grow.

On February 24th at 2:00 PM ET, join Chris Winfield, Co-Founder of Super Connector Media and HeyVision, for a practical workshop on how founders can use AI to stop being a bottleneck and regain clarity, focus, and momentum.

You’ll learn how to turn AI into an invisible team working behind the scenes to support your business without adding more tools, noise or complexity.

In this workshop, you’ll discover:

Why you feel overwhelmed and what AI should take off your plate.

The 5 key roles your invisible team should handle.

The tools and prompts Chris actually uses.

How most entrepreneurs use AI wrong.

The ways the top 1% use it for real leverage.

What “working less” really looks like when it’s set up right.

This session is for founders who want to grow without burnout and build a business that keeps moving forward even when they step back.

Register now to secure your spot before it’s too late.

About the Speaker:

Chris Winfield is a strategist, entrepreneur, and connector who helps founders work less, grow faster, and stop being the bottleneck in their own business. He’s the co-founder of Super Connector Media and HeyVision, an AI-powered agent that helps entrepreneurs run marketing, operations, and decision-making behind the scenes without losing their human voice. Known for turning AI into real leverage instead of hype, Chris has been a columnist for Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Business Insider, TIME, Business Insider and he has been appeared on Fox & Friends, NBC News, The Today Show, Hallmark and works with business owners, coaches, and experts who want clarity, momentum, and freedom without burning out.