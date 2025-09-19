What looked like success nearly broke me — until I discovered an unconventional path to rebuilding energy, clarity and purpose.

Five years ago, I hit rock bottom.

From the outside, my life looked like a highlight reel: scaling social enterprises, writing bestsellers, sharing stages with world-famous leaders. But behind the curtain, I was exhausted, angry, and disconnected. My health was crumbling under chronic pain, brain fog and a complete loss of purpose.

The hard truth about burnout is this: you can look like you're winning while you're falling apart. I had pushed so hard, for so long, that I hollowed out from the inside. It wasn't just overwork. It was a disconnection from what mattered — physically, mentally, spiritually.

That collapse became a turning point. Out of desperation, I started exploring a new path anchored in science and self-awareness. What I discovered was a trifecta: biohacking, longevity medicine and fulfillment. Together, they restored my energy and clarity.

In this article, I'll focus on biohacking — because it was the gateway that reconnected me at the cellular level and gave me the foundation to rebuild.

Rediscovering energy

Biohacking is often misunderstood as a fringe obsession with gadgets and supplements. But at its core, it's simple: creating the conditions for your body and mind to function at their best. Think of it as working on the smallest unit of life — your cells and microbiome — so they can repair damage, fight disease and fuel growth.

My journey started with the basics: sleep, nutrition and movement.

Years of neglect had left me with inflammation, lingering injuries and brain fog. Traditional medicine had no answers.

Everything shifted when I met Dave Asprey, the founder of the modern biohacking movement. His philosophy was simple: change your environment — inside and out — and you can change your life.

Dave's story mirrored my own. At 28, despite outward success, he faced arthritis, prediabetes, cognitive decline and the biochemistry of someone twice his age. Determined to reverse it, he lost over 100 pounds, regained his energy and boosted his IQ. His journey sparked the creation of The Bulletproof Diet and the global biohacking community.

Rebuilding from the ground up

I began experimenting with practices that seemed too simple to be transformative: cold plunges, infrared light, grounding in nature, fasting, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and a complete diet reset. Slowly, my energy returned.

When I sought treatment for an old rugby injury that left me limping for years, I turned to regenerative medicine: stem-cell therapy and plasma exchanges. For the first time in decades, I walked without pain.

But the biggest breakthrough wasn't physical. With energy came clarity. With clarity came purpose. For the first time in years, I could hear the quiet voice of what mattered most.

Lessons for entrepreneurs

So what does this have to do with building a company? Everything.

Entrepreneurs pride themselves on outworking everyone else. But exhaustion is not a strategy. Your body is your most undervalued asset, and when you neglect it, your business pays the price.

Here are five practices that changed my life — and can change the way you lead:

Own your mornings

I used to wake up and dive into email. Now I guard the first hours of the day for myself: meditation, movement, and cold exposure. These rituals anchor me before the world demands my attention. Treat recovery as fuel, not weakness

Sleep, downtime, and therapies like hyperbaric oxygen aren't indulgences. They're performance multipliers. Recovery is what sustains high output. Align biology with purpose

Energy without direction accelerates burnout. Energy with purpose drives innovation, collaboration, and fulfillment. Use stress as a tool

Cold plunges, fasting, and breathwork are forms of "hormetic stress" — controlled challenges that build resilience. When you train your body to handle stress, you lead better under pressure. Build rituals, not resolutions

Change doesn't come from hacks you try once. It comes from rituals you repeat daily. My 4:15 a.m. wake-up, morning oxygen sessions, and meditation aren't experiments — they're anchors.

From burned out to fueled up

Looking back, burnout was the best thing that ever happened to me. It forced me to confront the unsustainable way I was living and leading.

It took all three pillars — biohacking, longevity medicine and fulfillment — to rebuild my health. Biohacking gave me a reset at the cellular level. Longevity medicine created a long-term plan. Fulfillment reconnected me to purpose.

Today, I lead with presence and energy. I show up better for my family. And I build from a place of alignment, not exhaustion.

The lesson is simple: when you restore yourself, you don't just lead better. You live better.