I didn't get a deal on Shark Tank, but that rejection forced me to build a better company. Here's how I turned that loss into $2.5 million in ARR and the lessons you can use to scale smarter.

Years ago, I walked onto the set of Shark Tank thinking I had it all figured out. I'd built an ecommerce brand and website from scratch, had revenue, traction and a mission. I left without a deal — and a bruised ego.

But that moment ended up being one of the best things that ever happened to me.

Today, I've built four companies, including a fast-growing hiring software business that generates more than $2.5 million in annual recurring revenue. It's been used by over 5,000 small businesses across the country to find and hire better candidates, without needing a full-time recruiter.

The truth? Most of my biggest breakthroughs came from the mistakes I made along the way. Here are five of the hardest, most valuable lessons I've learned — and how you can apply them to grow your business faster and smarter.

1. Visibility is worthless without readiness — always be recruiting

After Shark Tank aired, our website crashed. We had thousands of visitors, emails and online orders — but I didn't have the hiring bench or systems to capitalize on the moment.

We were scrambling. I had no recruiting pipeline, no onboarding playbook and no way to scale our customer support.

Now, I recruit like my life depends on it — because it does. Whether I'm actively hiring or not, I keep a running list of A-players I want to work with. We invest in structured scorecards, always-on sourcing and internal referrals.

If you're waiting until you're desperate to hire, you're already too late.

2. Scaling without culture is just accelerating toward collapse

At one point, I was hiring fast to keep up with demand. I brought in people with the right skills, but not the right values. What followed was tension, communication breakdowns and a toxic undercurrent I didn't notice until my best team member quit. It crushed me. The feedback was exactly what I needed: "I lost my purpose at your company."

We've since built our hiring software, AvaHR, around what I now call "culture marketing." It's not just about attracting talent, it's about showcasing the values you live by and filtering out those who won't align.

Protect your culture at all costs, including slowing down your growth. Say no to customers if it's going to force you to hire the wrong people.

Your culture is either your greatest asset or your biggest liability. Choose early.

3. "Culture fit" is a lazy filter — define it or ditch it

I used to hire people who "felt like us." They shared hobbies, personalities and work styles. It made for a friendly environment, but we became an echo chamber.

Now, we look for "culture add" — people who share our core values but challenge our assumptions. We define these values with precision and assess candidates against them with structured interviews and peer reviews.

If you're hiring based on gut, you're gambling. Define what you stand for and measure it.

4. You can't delegate hiring until you master it

One of my biggest early mistakes was outsourcing hiring before I had a repeatable system. I handed off interviews to managers who had no framework and no clear definition of success.

We paid the price in bad hires, low morale and wasted time.

I eventually built our entire process — job scorecards, interview kits and compensation frameworks — and only then did I delegate it. Today, we train every hiring manager to use the system. It's our operating manual for building high-performing teams.

You can't scale what you haven't documented. Period.

5. If no one's challenging you, you've built the wrong team

For years, I thought harmony meant progress. I surrounded myself with people who agreed with me, or at least didn't push back.

But businesses don't grow in echo chambers.

Today, I make it a point to hire people who respectfully challenge my decisions, ask hard questions and think differently. It's not always comfortable, but it's always better.

If you want to build a great company, hire people who make you uncomfortable — in the right way.

Your failure may be your best future asset

I didn't get a deal on Shark Tank. But that rejection forced me to rethink everything: my pitch, my positioning, my process and, most importantly, my leadership. It was a gut punch — and exactly what I needed. That humbling moment didn't end my journey; it redirected it. Over time, it led to the creation of a software company that now generates millions in revenue and helps thousands of small businesses compete for top talent.

So if you're in a moment that feels like failure, don't panic — document it. Reflect on it. Dig into what it's trying to teach you. Every mistake, misstep and missed opportunity is raw material for something better — if you're willing to learn from it.

Your failures won't define you, but how you respond to them will. Those are the moments that shape the next version of you — the version that builds something stronger, smarter and more resilient.