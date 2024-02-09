Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Search engine optimization (SEO) has become one of the most important and valued areas of any modern business's marketing plan. While hiring specialists and utilizing keyword-finding platforms can be of service, it's tough to know how well your SEO investments are serving you without some sort of ad-tracking tool.

This lifetime subscription to the Weberlo ROI SEO Ad Tracking Starter Plan is on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $499) for a limited time.

Described as a "marketing attribution software," Weberlo is designed to perform real-time tracking without cookies to show exactly how well your marketing initiatives are performing. Its main focus and metric is Return On Ad Spend (ROAS), which essentially follows and breaks down how well your investments are panning out over a given campaign or throughout the lifecycle of your business.

Weberlo's ad-tracking tools monitor and maximize your ad campaigns while staying true and respectful to privacy laws and rules in regard to parties being monitored. Some of the metrics it keeps track of include leads generated, customers acquired, conversion rates, and so much more. Weberlo also comes with tools for traffic attribution, identifying the source of performance, and how to allocate resources to the channels that are best serving your business.

This Starter Plan includes:

10,000 events per month

5,000 USD sales per month

Ad tracking

Product tracking

Form tracking

Custom channels

Live chat support

