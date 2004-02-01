Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Take It Outside! Looking for new marketing opportunities? Then maybe it's time to consider the great outdoors.

By Kim T. Gordon

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Outdoor advertising is effective and priced just right for a growing business. So why isn't yours using this time-tested medium? Conventional vehicles, including billboards, taxi tops and more, are part of a marketing category called "out-of-home," which includes many new place-based opportunities-from ads in health clubs and airports to naming rights for a local baseball diamond. There's bound to be an out-of-home ad option that's priced right.

Right now, outdoor advertising is hotter than ever thanks to technology. New York City company Magink Display Technologies Inc. (www.magink.com), for example, is developing digital billboards that resemble paper but behave like electronic screens; outdoor advertising firm Lamar Advertising (www.lamar.com) is converting key billboards in cities like Cincinnati, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh to LED units, called "SmartBoards." These types of billboard messages can be changed easily and frequently.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Unlimited access, including premium content
  • No ads
  • Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
  • Four free e-books a year
  • Subscriber-only events with our experts
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

Want to Own Many Businesses? These Are the Best 150 Franchises for Multi-Unit Owners.

For franchisees who want to build their own empire, this is the way to go.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Video: Couple Frantically Tries To Wave Down Cruise Ship Before Being Stranded At Dock

The couple was set to board the MSC Splendida in Bari, Italy.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

This 5-Year Ad Blocker Is Only $39.99 for 10 Devices

This subscription protects 10 devices from ads and more for several years.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

The Tactics Great Leaders Use to Focus Their Mindset on Growth

Discover ways to expand your vision and profits with these strategies from the new book "Grow Your Business."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.

By Bradley Hook
Starting a Business

9 Power Moves That Will Finally Allow You to Master Your Business Game Plan

Armed with these powerful strategies, you can confidently navigate the dynamic business world, setting a strong foundation for growth and prosperity in your new venture.

By Roxanne Klein