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Key Takeaways Retention grows when email guides behavior, not just promotes products.

Consistent, purposeful email cadence builds habits, engagement and long-term subscriber loyalty.

The best brands use email to create accountability, community and ongoing product value.

Most subscription health brands obsess over acquisition. They pour budget into ads, influencers and launch promotions — and then, once a customer buys, they go quiet. Maybe a welcome email goes out. Maybe a shipping confirmation. And then nothing until the next promotional blast.

That is a retention strategy built on luck.

After working across subscription health brands and observing what actually drives retention, I’ve come to believe that email remains the most underutilized tool in the stack — not because brands aren’t sending enough, but because they’re not sending the right emails at the right moments.

According to Litmus’s State of Email research, email consistently delivers around $36 back for every $1 spent — making it the highest-ROI channel in marketing. And yet most subscription brands treat it like an afterthought. The brands that win in the long term aren’t just sending promotions. They’re building a layered lifecycle system where every email has a job, and every job is tied to keeping a subscriber engaged, accountable and connected.

Here’s the framework I’ve come to rely on.

Layer one: The post-purchase sequence sets the tone

The window right after a customer buys is the highest-engagement period you will ever have with them. They are excited, they are paying attention and they are ready to be told what to do next. Most brands waste this window with a generic “thanks for your order” message and a tracking link.

A strong post-purchase sequence does three things. First, it confirms the purchase and sets expectations for what’s coming. Second, it introduces the full ecosystem — the app, the community, the content platform, and whatever tools you have built to support the customer’s journey. Third, it starts building a habit. If you have an app, the post-purchase sequence is where you get the download. If you have a membership program or content library, this is where you prompt the first login.

The biggest mistake I see is treating the post-purchase flow as a one-email event. It should be a sequence of at least four to six touchpoints spread over the first two to three weeks, each one moving the customer deeper into your product experience.

Layer two: Cadenced content emails build anticipation

One of the most powerful things you can do in email marketing is make your subscribers look forward to hearing from you. Not just open your emails — actually anticipate them.

The way you do that is with a predictable, themed content cadence. Instead of sending emails whenever you have something to say, you build a rhythm. Week one of the month, you send one type of content. Week two, something different. Your subscribers start to recognize the pattern, and that recognition builds a relationship.

For health and wellness brands specifically, this works incredibly well because your content naturally organizes around different pillars — movement, nutrition, mindset and accountability. You can assign each pillar to a specific week or day, give it a recurring name and let that become part of your brand identity. The specific themes matter less than the consistency. What you’re really building is a habit in your subscriber’s inbox.

The other benefit of a content cadence is that it forces your team to plan ahead, which means better creative, better copy and fewer last-minute sends that feel rushed and off-brand. It also puts you in the frequency sweet spot: research from EmailTooltester shows that sending 5 to 8 emails per month delivers the highest ROI at $48 per $1 spent — exactly the range a themed weekly cadence lands you in.

Layer three: App engagement emails close the loop

If your brand has an app — and most subscription health brands do — email is your most powerful tool for driving active usage. But most brands treat the app as an afterthought in their email strategy, mentioning it occasionally in a footer or a promotional blast.

The smarter approach is to dedicate a recurring email specifically to app engagement. Send it on the same day every week or every other week. Make the call to action simple and specific: log your weight, track your symptoms, check your progress. One action per email. One clear prompt.

This matters for two reasons. First, app engagement is directly correlated with retention. According to Adapty’s subscription app research, highly engaged subscription apps see year-one retention rates as high as 35%, compared to an industry average closer to 5 to 7% — a gap almost entirely explained by whether users are actively engaging with the product. A subscriber who is actively using your app is far less likely to cancel than one who has forgotten it exists. Second, it creates a touchpoint that feels useful rather than promotional. You are not asking them to buy anything. You are helping them get value from something they already have.

Over time, these emails become a gentle accountability mechanism — and accountability is exactly what subscription health customers are paying for.

Layer four: Community emails create belonging

The subscription health brands with the lowest churn rates I’ve seen all have one thing in common: a sense of community. Members don’t just subscribe to a product. They belong to something. Research from Higher Logic found that 60% of people are more loyal to a brand specifically because of their access to a community, making it one of the most underleveraged retention levers available.

Email is one of the best ways to bring that community to life for members who haven’t fully plugged in yet. A monthly community digest — something you could call a “weekend brew” or a “monthly wrap” — can surface the best moments from your community in a single email. Member wins, featured content, highlights from any live events or webinars, a prompt to join if they haven’t yet.

The key is that this email should feel curated and human, not automated. It should read like it came from someone who actually spent time in the community that month and pulled out the highlights worth sharing. That tone — warm, specific and personal — is what turns a passive subscriber into an active member.

Layer five: Event emails earn real-world loyalty

Nothing deepens a subscriber’s connection to a brand like a physical or live event. Whether it’s a workout, a dinner, a workshop or a product launch, events create memories that no email sequence can replicate.

The email strategy around events matters more than most brands realize. A well-built event email flow includes a teaser to build awareness, a formal invite with clear logistics, a reminder as the date approaches and a “what to expect” email in the final days. After the event, a follow-up that captures the energy and extends the experience to members who couldn’t attend keeps the momentum going.

Each of these emails should feel distinct in tone. The teaser should create curiosity. The invite should create urgency. The reminder should create excitement. Getting these right is the difference between an event that sells out and one that gets ignored.

The thread that ties it all together

What makes this framework work is not any single email. It is the coherence of the whole system. Every layer has a different job — onboarding, habit-building, engagement, community, experience — and together they create a subscriber journey that feels intentional.

The brands that figure this out stop thinking about email as a broadcast channel and start thinking about it as a relationship infrastructure. That shift in mindset is where retention is actually won.