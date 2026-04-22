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Key Takeaways Many businesses focus on generating leads but lack a clear process for what happens next, creating a “Final Mile Problem” — the gap between interest and conversation.

Speed to lead is one of the most important drivers of conversion. Responding to a lead quickly (ideally under 60 seconds) greatly increases the likelihood of conversion.

High-converting teams treat response time as a KPI, ensure a human is available at the moment of intent and invest in the first conversation.

The campaign goes live after weeks of work. It’s signed off, aligned, and there’s a buzz in the air about the business about to come your way.

You feel a quiet confidence as leads start to flow in. The funnel seems to be working, and the spend is justified. But cut to 48 hours later, and not one lead has converted into a sale. Was the creative not working? Was the call to action not strong enough?

These are valid questions, but they only cover part of the story. The moment a lead arrives, your marketing campaign has succeeded. But what happens next is no longer part of the marketing campaign; it’s something else entirely. For many businesses, that something else has no owner, no process and no urgency.

That’s where revenue quietly leaks.

The Final Mile Problem

As leaders, we’re fluent in the language of acquisition. We know the key metrics: cost per lead, target audience and ROI. But converting leads often isn’t a campaign flaw; it’s a flaw in the process that follows.

This is the Final Mile Problem: the gap between interest and conversation. And it’s where a significant portion of marketing spend quietly goes to waste.

Speed to lead: A core KPI

Speed to lead is one of the most important drivers of conversion. If your team isn’t reaching out as soon as the lead comes in, frustration sets in, intent fades away, and leads literally slip through your fingers.

The quicker the response, the more likely you are to get the sale. According to Velocify, conversion rates jump 391% when response time is under one minute. Yet most businesses have no defined process for what happens the moment a lead arrives.

Response speed is a marketing metric. The ROI on every campaign you have ever run is determined by what happens in a short window after a lead comes in.

High-converting teams solve this by setting a defined response window (often under 60 seconds), routing every lead instantly and removing any reliance on manual follow-up. Leads aren’t “assigned”; they’re just actioned immediately.

Missed calls don’t just mean missed interactions; they mean high-intent buyers going to competitors. Your marketing worked, but the response didn’t. And the distinction matters enormously, because one is being measured and the other often is not.

The performance gap nobody talks about: Ownership

The Final Mile Problem isn’t just about speed; it’s about ownership. We have built sophisticated systems to measure marketing outputs, cost per lead, conversion rate and ROAS, but when the lead lands, measurement stops. Nobody owns the process.

Here’s the stat that matters: Invoca found that when consumers are placed on hold, 5% hang up immediately, 28% hang up within 5 minutes, and 26% wait 6-10 minutes.

Your callers don’t want to wait. And AI agents or voicemail aren’t enough. Not when 83% of consumers prefer speaking to a human rather than AI. A real person must answer at the moment of intent.

Ownership means someone is accountable for what happens the second the lead arrives, making sure follow-up is fast and human. There is a clear system: Calls are always answered, leads are always captured, and every enquiry is routed to the right person without delay.

Maintaining this responsiveness in-house is difficult. Leads don’t arrive neatly between 9 and 5. That’s why many leaders implement systems to ensure every lead is answered, qualified and routed correctly 24/7, the moment it comes in.

What high-converting leaders do differently

Businesses that consistently convert marketing spend into revenue close the gap between interest and conversation. They do three things consistently:

Treat response time as a KPI: Measure and review it with accountability. The best teams define a response window, monitor it daily and optimize around it, just as with cost per lead. Ensure a human is available at the moment of intent: This is less about preference and more about performance. High-converting teams design for availability, using overflow support, extended hours or dedicated handlers so every lead reaches a real person instantly. Invest in the first conversation, not just the pitch: The initial response builds trust and credibility, setting the stage for conversion. The goal isn’t just to respond, but to qualify and move the lead forward in that first exchange.

Clarence Herry at Pool Scouts of Southern MD & Annapolis uses AnswerConnect to handle all inbound leads immediately, routing calls to the right person with contact details already captured. Integrating this with ServiceMinder and HubSpot helped grow high-season revenue from $100k to $700k.

A better question to ask

When conversion doesn’t go to plan, the instinct is to double ad spend, hire a new agency or test new channels. But the right question to ask is: What actually happens when a lead comes in? Not in theory, but in reality. If someone calls at 8 p.m. on a Thursday, is there a human ready to respond?

The businesses that win over the next five years won’t just be the best at getting found, they’ll be the best at showing up consistently. In a world where attention is expensive and trust fragile, the business that responds first, responds well, and with a human, earns the sale — regardless of who had the better ad.

The door is ajar. Will you open it fast enough? Or will your leads walk away while your system waits?