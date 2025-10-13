Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Startup leaders should rethink their approach to risk and view insurance as a growth enabler that can unlock new markets and accelerate funding rounds.

A holistic risk management program builds investor, customer and partner confidence by showing operational resilience and preparedness.

In emerging industries, tailored solutions co-created with specialist insurers can help companies manage unique risks and accelerate innovation.

In the late 1960s, as the space race transitioned from a government-led endeavor to include private enterprise, engineers faced a daunting challenge that had nothing to do with physics.

For every multi-million-dollar satellite launched, there was no financial safety net. A single launch failure could wipe out a company. The risk was so immense that it was an existential barrier to private investment.

The solution wasn’t a technological breakthrough; it was an insurance product. London insurers created the world’s first space insurance policy, outlining how to underwrite the immense financial risk of sending payloads into orbit.

Without this mechanism to transfer and manage risk, much of today’s space economy wouldn’t be possible — a powerful insight that many early-stage entrepreneurs overlook.

In the rush to create what’s next, many founders misinterpret critical financial tools — like insurance — as mere compliance requirements rather than strategic safeguards.

They are building the future without knowing that the absence of a risk management solution can become the unseen blocker to their innovation.

Related: 7 Types of Insurance You Need to Protect Your Business

The strategic blueprint for growth for innovative companies

Successful founders in transformative industries understand that innovation extends beyond products to their entire approach to business.

A key part of this is realizing that insurance can surpass its station as a safety net against catastrophic loss to become a strategic blueprint for growth.

It’s the unseen architecture of a deal, a statement of confidence that tells your partners, customers and investors: “We’ve thought about the risks, and we’re building a resilient business that can withstand them.”

For a nascent company, the right insurance coverage is often the missing piece that satisfies a Fortune 500 enterprise’s due diligence, mitigates an investor’s objections or enables a larger line of credit.

Many startup leaders will benefit from rethinking their approach to risk and viewing insurance as a catalyst that can unlock new markets and accelerate funding rounds.

Startups wanting to understand the role of risk management in scaling should consider three foundational ways to build insurance into their business strategy.

1. Use specific policies to unlock key milestones

Certain milestones, like fundraising, have non-negotiable requirements. The best founders map their insurance needs directly against their fundraising and sales roadmaps, treating coverage as a prerequisite for growth.

For a Series A fundraise, that requirement is robust Directors & Officers coverage.

Investors don’t see D&O as a suggestion; they see it as proof of professional governance. It’s the signal that their capital is backed by an accountable structure. Without it, deals can stall.

The same is true for your first enterprise contract; Fortune 500 companies may view small startup vendors as a security risk.

This concern is well-founded. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 60% of organizations will use cybersecurity risk as a primary factor when conducting business with third parties. This is where tailored Cyber and Professional Liability policies can help, functioning as proof of operational integrity.

For a major client, this is a prerequisite for partnership. In both cases, the policy is not a cost. It is a transactional key.

Related: Is Your Small Business Adequately Insured? Many Owners Don’t Know

2. Signal foundational stability with a holistic risk management program

While requisite policies will satisfy immediate business goals, a comprehensive risk management program will demonstrate a company-wide culture of resilience.

A Deloitte survey found that only a third (34%) of organizations have a high level of trust in their third parties’ ability to manage risks.

To avoid falling into that 34%, risk management inclusions that startups should familiarize themselves with include the following:

Risk appetite statements: Ensure that the organization’s appetite for risk is formally declared and signed off by the board.

Incident preparedness and response: Formalize how the company processes incidents (whether theft, cyber, regulatory breach, etc.) with risk playbooks and runbooks.

Business continuity and recovery: Outline events most likely to interrupt business and set time objectives for recovery.

Third-party risk management: Understand which periodic audits and monitoring are needed, and stipulate processes for ensuring vendors conduct and report on them.

The above is far from an exhaustive list, but it offers small insight into the foundations of a sophisticated program that signals operational maturity. Once built out, this program proves companies as reliable, stable partners for anyone — including customers, partners and future acquirers.

3. Partner with a specialist insurer

Companies operating in emerging industries should partner with insurers who understand their industry as well as they do. Such a specialist insurer will understand their business’s unique risks and be able to co-create bespoke solutions.

These insurers act as genuine risk partners, offering services that go far beyond the policy itself.

Companies with employees in high-risk regions might seek a Kidnap and Ransom policy. A specialist insurance provider may provide digital asset custody protection, including hot wallet exposure and smart contract failure, with 24/7 hot wallet monitoring.

Companies seeking AI liability coverage could partner with specialist insurers who go beyond risk transfer. They could provide the company with access to industry experts and thought leaders who can advise how to bolster operations so that risk events are less likely to occur.

Companies in the space economy operating in launching in-orbit vehicles may partner with insurance partners who exceed underwriting needs by facilitating relationships with trusted launch vendors.

Oftentimes, bespoke solutions and partnerships are imperative, as companies in emerging industries will benefit from collective wisdom and support of others operating in their niche.

Related: What Are Future Trends in Risk Management?

A commitment to risk

The lack of suitable risk transfer is a silent barrier to innovation, but it also presents a profound opportunity.

For centuries, the insurance industry has operated on historical data, making it ill-equipped to serve companies at the leading forefront of modern industries. This challenge, however, forces a new kind of partnership, one where founders must demand and co-create solutions from the ground up, with insurers who are willing to operate with a similar hands-on, eyes-wide-open mindset.

Just as the first space insurance policy helped underwrite a new era of exploration and commerce, a modern, purpose-built policy can help companies de-risk their own bold ventures.

Founders understand that the true challenge isn’t to build a business with no risk, but to architect one that can manage it strategically. Insurance is the tool that can help them do exactly that, and at scale.