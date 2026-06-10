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Key Takeaways Getting an AI recommendation is only the beginning of the customer’s journey. Only 2% will buy from an AI-recommended brand they’ve never heard of without doing more research first.

When people verify AI recommendations, they rely on familiar credibility markers — press coverage, reviews, search rankings — which strongly influence whether they’ll purchase.

Don’t just ask “How do I get recommended by AI?” Ask “Have I built the credibility that AI — and the people who follow its recommendations — will actually trust?”

A growing number of brands are investing heavily in something called AI optimization — paying consultants and agencies to ensure that when a consumer asks ChatGPT or Google Gemini for a product recommendation, their name shows up in the answer.

It’s a real and legitimate business concern. Forty-two percent of Americans now use ChatGPT for brand research, and the numbers are only heading in one direction.

But new research suggests brands may be focused on the wrong half of the problem.

Getting an AI recommendation is the beginning of the customer’s journey, not the end of it. According to the Idea Grove 2026 Study: How Consumers Verify AI-Recommended Brands, a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers conducted by Pollfish, only 2% of people will purchase from an AI-recommended brand they’ve never heard of without doing additional research first. The other 98% go looking for something more before they buy.

That shouldn’t surprise anyone who understands how AI systems actually work. ChatGPT and Google Gemini weren’t trained on ad spend or optimization tricks. They were trained on the same signals that have always made brands credible to human buyers: press coverage, reviews, search rankings. The brands AI recommends tend to be the ones that have done the work to earn those signals. And when consumers go looking to verify an AI recommendation, those are exactly the things they check.

The question every brand ultimately should be asking isn’t just “How do I get recommended by AI?” It’s “Have I built the kind of credibility that AI — and the people who follow its recommendations — will actually trust?”

What happens right after the AI recommendation

When an AI tool recommends an unknown brand, 45% of consumers immediately Google it. Another 18% head straight to review sites, 16% visit the brand’s website directly, and 10% ignore the recommendation entirely.

That last number matters. The AI recommendation didn’t just fail to close the sale; it got dismissed outright. For a brand that has invested in AI optimization but neglected its broader credibility infrastructure, that’s an expensive outcome.

Gen Z, despite being the most AI-fluent generation in the survey, skips verification the least of all — 67% use ChatGPT for brand research, yet zero percent said they buy without further research after an AI recommendation. And 25% go straight to review sites, a higher rate than any other age group. The cohort most comfortable with AI is also the most rigorous about checking its work.

The signals that actually close the deal

The survey asked consumers which signals increase their brand trust enough to actually make a purchase after receiving an AI recommendation. The hierarchy will look familiar.

Verified customer reviews with a high average rating topped the list at 78%. Google search rankings followed at 71%. Business longevity came in at 69%. A polished, professional website reached 64%. Press coverage in recognized publications came in at 58%.

These are the same signals that AI systems learn from when they’re deciding which brands to surface in the first place. That’s not a coincidence — it’s the whole point. When you build credibility with human audiences through earned media, strong reviews and a visible search presence, you’re simultaneously building credibility with the AI systems those audiences are increasingly turning to.

It’s worth noting how neatly this hierarchy maps to the Trust Signals® Framework, a system I developed in 2020 for building brand authority across five disciplines: third-party validation, reputation management, user experience, search presence and thought leadership. I built it on two decades of observing what makes brands credible to human buyers. The survey data suggests it applies just as directly to what makes brands credible to AI.

The skepticism problem brands aren’t talking about

Consumer confidence in AI recommendations is still finding its footing. Only 15% of consumers believe AI recommendations surface genuinely the best options. Another 40% are somewhat skeptical but still find AI useful, 27% believe AI may favor brands that have figured out how to game the system, and 19% don’t trust AI recommendations at all.

There’s also a meaningful awareness gap: 48% of consumers had no idea that companies hire consultants and agencies specifically to influence which brands get recommended by AI tools. That’s not an indictment of AI optimization as a practice — it’s a signal that the brands getting the most out of it are the ones that have built genuine credibility alongside their visibility efforts, so the recommendation holds up when consumers go looking.

The brands most likely to benefit from AI recommendations over the long term aren’t the ones that gamed their way in. They’re the ones that earned it — and whose credibility survives the moment a skeptical consumer goes to verify.

What this means for your strategy

The practical implication isn’t that AI optimization is a waste of time. Getting discovered still matters. Again, 42% of Americans now use ChatGPT to research products and brands, and that number is growing fastest among Gen Z and millennials, the consumers who will dominate purchase decisions for the next several decades.

But discovery and brand trust are two different problems, and they require two different investments. AI recommendations solve the discovery problem. Building the signals that convert that discovery into revenue — through earned media, reputation management, search presence, a professional web experience, and visible thought leadership — is where the real work happens, and where the right agency partnership makes all the difference.

What the data ultimately shows is that the AI era hasn’t created a new playbook for brand credibility. It has made the old one more important than ever. The signals that convince a careful human buyer are the same ones that teach AI systems which brands are worth recommending. Build that foundation, and you don’t have to choose between being recommended and being trusted. You get both.